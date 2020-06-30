After health setbacks, Leach wants bowling exploits to define career





Leach has a meagre first-class batting average of 12.47 but last year he made 92 opening the batting as a nightwatchman against Ireland.

He then provided invaluable last-wicket support as all-rounder Ben Stokes saw England to a stunning Ashes Test victory against Australia at Headingley.

But the Somerset bowler has also taken 34 wickets at just 29 apiece in his 10 Tests.

"I'm going to tell people in the pub when I'm older that I opened the batting for England!," said Leach, speaking from the team's training 'bubble' at the Ageas Bowl, the venue for the first Test against the West Indies starting on July 8.

"But I do pride myself on my bowling: that's why I'm picked, to do that. I want to be bowling teams out on the last day, and that's what I want to be remembered for.

"Everyone talks about Headingley and it will be hard not to remember that but I'm working hard at bowling, and batting as well. If I keep being remembered for batting, I can take that."









Leach, who suffers from Crohn's Disease, a condition that inflames the gut, had a dreadful run of illness during England's winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa, with his place as the team's first-choice spinner going to county colleague Dom Bess.

In New Zealand, he was sidelined with sepsis and then fell victim to the sickness bug that ran through the England camp in South Africa. -AFP



