Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:55 AM
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Jamal, Sabina feel proud & honour

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Both Jamal Bhuyan and Sabina Khatun the captain of their respective Bangladesh national football team feels very proud and honour after the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) made them brand ambassadors of country's grassroots football.
"I just want to thank the BFF for giving me the opportunity to be the brand ambassador for grassroots football .. I feel very proud and honour …. I am looking forward to work with the young generation of Bangladesh ," said Jamal through a video message today.
" It will be an important area for the development of the game in Bangladesh. I am excited to be part of this concept and if I can make a positive contribution to encourage my fellow people to get into football," added the national mid fielder.
On the other hand, women's national football team's skipper Sabina Khatun also thanked the BFF for making her as brand ambassador of grassroots football …. I hope the grassroots football will go ahead more and we can work with grassroots football …. I hope the country's grassroots football will become more prosperous," said Sabina through a video message.
She said: "My development as a player was through grassroots programmes, so this is very close to my heart. If I can assist to get into football, I'll be honoured".     -BSS


