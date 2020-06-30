Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:54 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
I am doing fine with no health complication: Mashrafe

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Bangladesh former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who tested positive for coronavirus is physically well and has no health complication.
Mashrafe, also a ruling party lawmaker from Narail-2 constituency himself updated about his health in the wake of some fake news that said he has tested negative for coronavirus in the second test.
"A news is spreading in some media and social media platform that I was tested negative for Covid-19 but that is not true. I am yet to undergo any test after being positive for coronavirus. I have a desire to have test after 14 days," Mashrafe said in his verified Facebook page.
He added that he is currently doing fine with no major health complication.
"By the grace of Almighty Allah and your prayer I am physically completely well. I am taking treatment from home. There is no physical and health complication," he remarked.
"I urge you people to pray for me and the people hit hard by Covid-19. Everyone please stay fine and stay safe. We will continue our fight against the virus."
After Mashrafe, his brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza also tested positive for the deadly virus but he is also doing fine.
Apart from Mashrafe's family, the families of Nazmul Islam Apu and Nafees Iqbal had been exposed to the vicious virus which has infected 133,978 people and killed 1,695 in Bangladesh since March.     -BSS


