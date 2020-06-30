Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:54 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment

Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment

BENGALURU, June 25: June 25: Home prices in Australia, India, Dubai, Britain, Canada and US forecast to fall this year and next under worst-case scenario
The outlook for major global housing markets looks subdued, with high unemployment from the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns and low immigration the biggest hurdles over the coming year, according to a majority of analysts polled by Reuters.
Coronavirus has killed more than 480,000 people worldwide, infected about 9.3 million and left many millions jobless. It has also pushed the global economy into a deep recession with the rebound expected to be slow and long as the pandemic still spreads in stages.
That comes despite an unprecedented amount of fiscal and monetary stimulus, sparking a rally in stock markets from late-March troughs, along with steady re-openings of many economies from lockdown.
While average home prices in a few countries polled were forecast to rise this year or next or both, fears of a prolonged drop in activity increased in the June 9-24 global poll of more than 100 property market experts compared with just three months ago.
With several risks still at play, house prices in Australia, India, Dubai, Britain, Canada and the United States were forecast to fall this year and next under a worst-case scenario.
"Our general view is that prices across most major markets will fall, probably around 5 per cent... and in some it could be more significant," said Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank in London.
"The risks are to the downside. The big thing that we don't know is the potential for a second outbreak and lockdown. And if we get another significant lockdown, then there is every chance that prices would fall again."
The US housing market, at the epicenter of the previous financial crisis that led to a global recession, was expected to remain a bright spot and defy the economic downturn, supported by record low mortgage rates and limited supply.
While the availability of affordable homes has been a chronic problem there for several years, the main risk is unemployment, which has jumped from record lows to record highs within a couple of months and is expected to remain well above pre-Covid levels until at least 2022.
High joblessness is the biggest hurdle housing markets will face over the coming year, according to two-thirds of more than 100 analysts across the countries surveyed. More than 10 per cent said lower immigration will dampen housing markets.
"Rising unemployment and the risk of redundancies is likely to have a negative impact on the housing market over the coming months. Many people will choose to put off any major financial decisions, including buying or selling a house, until they are clearer on their income security and the economic outlook has improved," said Jamie Durham, economist at PwC in London.




"The impact on the housing market is likely to be felt disproportionately in areas with large hospitality and tourism sectors, which have been most affected by the virus."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran’s metals sector
IMF approves $5.2b, 1-year loan programme for Egypt
Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment
Italy public deficit jumps to nearly 11pc in Q1
China industrial firms’ May profits post first monthly rise in 6 months
Over one lakh technical students to receive stipends through bKash
India’s auto and pharma sectors not ready to wean off China
Urged by Trump to decouple, US companies want more China faster


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft