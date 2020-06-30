Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:54 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Italy public deficit jumps to nearly 11pc in Q1

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

MILAN, June 26: Italy's public deficit jumped sharply to 10.8 per cent in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic, which ravaged the wealthy north in particular, takes its toll, the national statistics institute said Friday.
The deficit -- the shortfall between tax revenues and public spending -- is traditionally higher in the first quarter but the increase is nevertheless eyebrow-raising compared to the 7.1 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2019, and 7.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2018.
The institute (ISTAT) pointed to lower revenues and higher expenditure, in particular due to benefits paid to employees unable to work.
Italy, which was the first country in Europe to be hit hard by the pandemic, is expecting its worst recession since World War II.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to shrink in 2020 by between eight and 14 per cent.
The European Commission says the recession will lead to a budget deficit of 11.1 per cent of GDP this year, the highest in the euro zone and way above the EU 3.0 per cent limit.
The country's mammoth debt, already the second highest in the euro zone after Greece at 134.8 per cent of GDP is expected to jump to 158.9 per cent in 2020 before falling back to 153.6 per cent in 2021, according to Brussels.
The EU debt limit is 60 per cent but most member states are already well above that level and the coronavirus crisis impact means massive borrowing will distort the figures for years to come.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran’s metals sector
IMF approves $5.2b, 1-year loan programme for Egypt
Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment
Italy public deficit jumps to nearly 11pc in Q1
China industrial firms’ May profits post first monthly rise in 6 months
Over one lakh technical students to receive stipends through bKash
India’s auto and pharma sectors not ready to wean off China
Urged by Trump to decouple, US companies want more China faster


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft