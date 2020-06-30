Over one lakh technical students to receive stipends through bKash





Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the program of stipend distribution under the Directorate of Technical Education on Saturday, said a press release.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education was also present.

Technical and Madrasah Education Division secretary Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, Director General of the Directorate of Technical Education Md. Sanowar Hossain, Director General of the Directorate of Madrasha Education Shafiuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Agrani Bank Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, and Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadirwere also connected to the event.

Agrani Bank is the banking partner of this stipend disbursement program of the Directorate of Technical Education.

Under this program, each student will get Tk 3,000 as stipend and Tk 1,000 for purchasing educational materials in every six months.

Secondary education stipend program is the largest stipend scheme run by the Ministry of Education to reduce the dropout rate of school students.

Meanwhile, 4 million students of secondary level have already received stipends through bKash under Integrated Stipend Program in the shortest possible time easily. -UNB















