Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:54 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Over one lakh technical students to receive stipends through bKash

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

A total of 1,14,697 students of 157 technical educational institutions across the country will receive stipend through bKash for purchasing educational materials.
Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the program of stipend distribution  under the Directorate of Technical Education on Saturday, said a press release.
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education was also present.
Technical and Madrasah Education Division secretary Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, Director General of the Directorate of Technical Education Md. Sanowar Hossain, Director General of the Directorate of Madrasha Education Shafiuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Agrani Bank Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, and Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadirwere also connected to the event.
Agrani Bank is the banking partner of this stipend disbursement program of the Directorate of Technical Education.
Under this program, each student will get Tk 3,000 as stipend and Tk 1,000 for purchasing educational materials in every six months.
Secondary education stipend program is the largest stipend scheme run by the Ministry of Education to reduce the dropout rate of school students.
Meanwhile, 4 million students of secondary level have already received stipends through bKash under Integrated Stipend Program in the shortest possible time easily.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran’s metals sector
IMF approves $5.2b, 1-year loan programme for Egypt
Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment
Italy public deficit jumps to nearly 11pc in Q1
China industrial firms’ May profits post first monthly rise in 6 months
Over one lakh technical students to receive stipends through bKash
India’s auto and pharma sectors not ready to wean off China
Urged by Trump to decouple, US companies want more China faster


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft