NRBC Bank marks its 100th board meeting

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Ltd holds its 100th Meeting of Board of Directors. On Saturday 27th June 2020 before commencement of the Meeting, a cake was cut by the Managing Director and CEO Mr. Md. Mukhter Hossain in presence of the Board of Directors through video conference, says a press release.S M Parvez Tamal was reelected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank. The Executive Committee Chairman Mohammed Adnan Imam, Audit Committee Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, and Risk Management Committee Chairman A M Saidur Rahman were reelected in the said meeting which was presided by Parvez Tamal. Director Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Director Loquit Ullah, Alternate Dr. Kutub Uddin, Director Dr. Nuran Nabi, Director Mohammed Manzurul Islam and Director A.K.M Mostafizur Rahman also attended the meeting through video conference. Additional Managing Director Kazi Md. Talha was also connected on the meeting through video conference.