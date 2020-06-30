Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:53 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Emirates NBD Capital closes Islamic Development Bank’s landmark sukuk

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Emirates NBD Capital, the investment banking arm of Emirates NBD, has successfully closed Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)'s first ever USD sustainability sukuk.
The bank acted as joint lead manager and bookrunner for the landmark transaction by IsDB, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's/S&P/Fitch - each with stable outlook.
The $1.5 billion, five-year sukuk is testament to IsDB's long-standing commitment to prioritizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in accordance with the specific development needs of its 57 Member Countries (MCs). As demonstration of this commitment, IsDB became the first AAA-rated institution, as well as first Middle East based SSA, to issue a green sukuk in November 2019.
The proceeds of the sustainability sukuk issuance will be allocated in line with IsDB's Sustainable Finance Framework (under the Social Projects Category), to assist IsDB Member Countries in tackling the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic as part of IsDB's $2.3 billion aid package for its member states, in response to the ongoing global pandemic. The aid package, titled 'Respond, Restore, Restart' will support recipient countries as they address the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on both healthcare systems and the economic impact on SMEs.
Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, CEO of Emirates NBD Capital, said: "Emirates NBD Capital has a long-standing relationship with IsDB and we are pleased to support this landmark sustainability sukuk that will support the recovery, growth and future development of communities across the world as they manage the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The transaction also demonstrates Emirates NBD's growing capabilities in ESG related financing, an area which will only grow in importance and relevance as businesses across the globe seek to maintain their resilience during these challenging times and thrive in the future."    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran’s metals sector
IMF approves $5.2b, 1-year loan programme for Egypt
Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment
Italy public deficit jumps to nearly 11pc in Q1
China industrial firms’ May profits post first monthly rise in 6 months
Over one lakh technical students to receive stipends through bKash
India’s auto and pharma sectors not ready to wean off China
Urged by Trump to decouple, US companies want more China faster


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft