Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:53 AM
S Korea’s export volume drops 15pc in May

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, June 26: South Korea's export volume dropped in double figures in May owing to an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, central bank data showed Friday.
The export volume tumbled 15 per cent in May from a year earlier, after sliding 13.2 per cent in the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the biggest monthly fall since January 2009 as global trade was weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Export volume for coal and oil products plunged 26.7 per cent in May from a year earlier, marking the fastest decline since June 2004.
Those for transport equipment and textiles nosedived 57.6 per cent and 42.4 per cent each, posting the biggest-ever reduction.
Export volume for processed metal products and machinery also slipped in double digits last month.
In terms of value, the outbound shipment dived 25.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, logging the fastest reduction since May 2009.
Semiconductor export advanced 21.1 per cent in terms of volume and 14.9 per cent in terms of value each. Demand increased for chips used for personal computers and servers as the COVID-19 outbreak encouraged employees to work at home. Import volume fell 1.1 per cent in May from a year earlier. In terms of value, the import plummeted 20.8 per cent on lower global crude oil price.     -Xinhua


