Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:53 AM
Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Singapore’s manufacturing output declines 7.4pc

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Singapore Economic Development Board announced on Friday that the country's manufacturing output decreased 7.4 per cent year on year in May, compared to a revised 13.6-per cent increase in April.
Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output fell 10.4 per cent from a year ago.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's manufacturing output decreased 16.5 per cent in May. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output decreased 6.2 per cent.
The biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output grow 5.9 per cent year on year in May, compared to a revised 100.8-per cent growth in the previous month.
Growth in the cluster this May was largely attributed to the pharmaceuticals segment, which expanded 14.7 per cent on the back of higher production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and biological products.
However, output of the medical technology segment fell 20.1 per cent due to the tighter circuit breaker measures imposed by the Singaporean government to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
As for the performance of other clusters, the electronics cluster's output decreased 1 per cent year on year in May. Meanwhile, the precision engineering cluster's output contracted 5.3 per cent year on year, while the transport engineering cluster's output decreased 40.7 per cent.     -Xinhua


