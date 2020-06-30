Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, 12:52 AM
latest Waiting for bodies; Death toll rises to 32       Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

China’s Luckin Coffee to delist from Nasdaq

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

BEIJING, June 27: Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks rival in China, said Saturday it will delist from the Nasdaq following a massive fraud scandal that sent its share price plummeting.
The chain fired its chief executive Jenny Zhiya Qian and chief operating officer Liu Jian in May after an internal investigation into fabricated transactions.
Liu has been accused of faking 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million) worth of sales in 2019, the company revealed in April, sending its shares into freefall.
"Luckin Coffee will suspend trading on the Nasdaq on June 29 and file for delisting," the company said, after abandoning plans to appeal a Nasdaq order to delist.
Luckin said its operations would continue at its more than 4,000 stores across China.
The chain was launched in 2017 and raised $561 million in its initial public offering less than two years later. Shares soared by 50 per cent when it began trading.
It had hoped to dethrone Starbucks in China by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy, enticing customers with an app-based purchasing model which prioritised takeaway and delivery options, and generous mobile coupons.




By the end of last year it had more outlets than Starbucks and investors had touted the company's potential to go global.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran’s metals sector
IMF approves $5.2b, 1-year loan programme for Egypt
Global housing markets ensnared by pandemic's high unemployment
Italy public deficit jumps to nearly 11pc in Q1
China industrial firms’ May profits post first monthly rise in 6 months
Over one lakh technical students to receive stipends through bKash
India’s auto and pharma sectors not ready to wean off China
Urged by Trump to decouple, US companies want more China faster


Latest News
Japan adds 18 countries, regions to entry ban list over COVID-19
Ittefaq photojournalist Rehena dies
China sends more medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
Shutting Down Jute Mills: BNP says it’s anti-people move
Minor boy killed after rape; culprit held
268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajshahi division
Two held with 637 bottles of wine in Rajshahi
RAB submits charge sheet against 10 in cocaine smuggling case
It's a murder: State Minister
3 Malaysian employers charged for hiring illegal workers
Most Read News
Buriganga launch capsize: Death toll climbs to 30
Senior Defense Secy Mohsin dies of coronavirus
Minister Mozammel's wife dies of COVID-19
Country reports 45 deaths, 4,014 cases in 24 hrs
Reasons behind suicide
Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 26
14 killed in Buriganga launch capsize
Noted journalist Mozammel Huq dies of coronavirus
Covid-19: An equaliser in unequal society
MP Papul removed from NRBC Bank's board of directors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft