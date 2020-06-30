Video
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Carlyle buys 20pc stake in Piramal Pharma businesses

Published : Monday, 29 June, 2020

June 27: US-based Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to buy a 20per cent stake in the pharmaceutical unit of Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd for about $490 million, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.
Piramal Pharma will use the capital injection to accelerate its organic and inorganic growth plans, the statement said.
The investment comes a month after the private equity firm bought a majority stake in Indian animal healthcare company SeQuent Scientific Ltd.
"India is a hugely strategic part of Carlyle's Asia business, and a market where we continue to see many attractive investment opportunities," Greg Zeluck, Co-Head of Carlyle Asia Partners advisory team said.
Earlier this month, India's Economic Times reported that Carlyle had emerged as the frontrunner to grab a minority stake in the pharma unit of business mogul Ajay Piramal, with US private equity firms TA Associates and KKR & Co Inc also submitting offers for the 20per cent stake.
The transaction is expected to close in 2020.    -Reuters


