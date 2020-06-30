

Kazakhstan’s camel milk powder hits Chinese market despite Covid-19

Seven kilometers away from the village of Zhansary in central Kazakhstan's Karaganda Region, a dairy factory which produces camel and mare milk powder is in full swing of production.

"Recently our camel milk powder has successfully entered the Chinese market despite the pandemic, and horse milk powder is also expected to follow suit. Everyone in the factory gets motivated," said factory manager Bayan Elshin.

Every morning, Elshin, in his dark green jacket and riding boots, inspects the camel and horse sheds, checks the equipment imported from Germany and instructs workers on safety rules. Sometimes he drives to the nearby hills, watching over 2,000 horses in a pasture.

"Our factory is situated in an uninhabited area where more than 200 camels and 2,500 horses graze on the grassland of 35,000 hectares nearby. Camel milk and mare milk are treasures of the Kazakh people, we are glad that our products get recognition on the Chinese market," said Elshin.

The dairy factory was established by Kazakhstan's Eurasia Investment Co., Ltd. and was put into production in 2014, with an annual output of 60 tons of camel milk powder and 60 tons of mare milk powder.

Kairzhan Meirambekov, deputy general manager of Eurasia Investment, told Xinhua that last year the company opened a camel milk powder store at the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center, with annual sales at 600 million tenge (about 1.5 million US dollars).

"The success makes us feel the huge potential of the Chinese market and strengthens our determination to dive into the Chinese market," said Meirambekov, adding that, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Kazakh side of the Horgos cooperation center has been closed since January, a big setback for the factory's sales goal.

On Jan. 29, China's General Administration of Customs issued an announcement allowing Kazakh camel dairy products to enter the Chinese market. Three Kazakh enterprises producing camel dairy products, including Eurasia Invest, are among the first batch of companies getting export licenses.

After months of arduous efforts, 7,000 cans of camel milk powder weighing 3.5 tons arrived at the comprehensive bonded area of the New District in Lanzhou, the capital city of northwestern China's Gansu Province, on June 12, and began online sales. Over the past two weeks, a total of 138 cans have been sold.









Meirambekov said that the milk powder production has not been affected by the pandemic because of its remote location. However, due to border restrictions and quarantine measures amid the state of emergency, the export of the first batch of products has been postponed from February to June. -Xinhua





