Two persons electrocuted in two districts





NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Senbag Municipality of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan Sentu, 38, son of Abul Hashem Bhuiyan, a resident of Arjuntola area.

Quoting family members, Councillor Khurshid Alam said Sentu was electrocuted just while switching on the fan at his room at around 8pm, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BANDARBAN: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Lama Upazila of the district on Friday noon.









The deceased was identified as Provudhan Karamaker, 14, a student of Yangcha High School. He was the son of Tapan Karmaker, a resident of Guliramath area in the upazila.

Locals said Provudhan came in contact with a live electric wire while feeding a goat in Yangcha Bazar area at around 1:45pm, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

