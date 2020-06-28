Food items distributed

NARAYANGANJ, June 27: Bidyanondo Foundation, a voluntary organisation, distributed food items among poor people in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Rice, lentil, oil, salt, sugar, biscuits and noodles were distributed among 300 families of four villages under Jampur Union in the upazila under overall supervision of Industrialist and Social Worker Lion Al Mujahid Mallik.

Among others, Selim Hossain Dipu, Amir Hossain, and Shahadat Hossain were present during distribution.







