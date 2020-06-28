Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:42 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Countryside

Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Five persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Tangail, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug trader with 157 bottles of phensedyl from Kotwalibag area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested person is Abdur Rahman Rakib, 18, son of Ruhul Alam of the same area.
RAB sources said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Kotwalibag area at night and arrested Rakib with phensedyl.
The arrested confessed his involvedness in drug trading during primary interrogation.
After lodging a case under Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to the police.
Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the anti-narcotics drive will continue.
KISHOREGANJ: RAB members arrested a person with 243 yaba tablets in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested person is Md Alamgir, 40, son of late Ismail of Gunapara Village in the upazila.
RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Deputy Director Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Gunapara area in the upazila at night, and arrested Alamgir with yaba tablets.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj PS in this connection.
TANGAIL: Members of RAB-12 arrested three persons with 300 bottles of phensedyl from Rabna Bypass area in Sadar Upazila of the district o Thursday.
Tangail RAB-12 CPC-3 Company Commander Major Abu Naeem Mohammad Talat confirmed the matter in a press briefing on Friday morning.
The arrested persons are Md Roni Islam, son of Md Amirul of Joydangi area in Ranisankail Upazila, Md Mamun, 30, son of Md Jahangir Alam of Ragunathpur area, and Md Afsar Ali, 25, son of late Soto Mohammad of Ghidra Garhgaon area in Pirganj Upazila, of Thakurgaon.  




Major Abu Naeem said on information, a team of RAB-12 searched a Dhaka-bound truck in Rabna Bypass area and arrested the trio with phensedyl.
The arrested confessed their involvement in drug trading during primary interrogation, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two persons electrocuted in two districts
Raipura Administration in Narsingdi organised a tree plantation
Food items distributed
Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Nine more contract corona in two districts
FF Faruque passes away
Lightening kills farmer at Pirganj
Low areas in S’ganj, Thakurgaon, Tangail, Kurigram, Jamalpur flooded


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft