Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists





JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug trader with 157 bottles of phensedyl from Kotwalibag area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Abdur Rahman Rakib, 18, son of Ruhul Alam of the same area.

RAB sources said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Kotwalibag area at night and arrested Rakib with phensedyl.

The arrested confessed his involvedness in drug trading during primary interrogation.

After lodging a case under Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to the police.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the anti-narcotics drive will continue.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members arrested a person with 243 yaba tablets in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Md Alamgir, 40, son of late Ismail of Gunapara Village in the upazila.

RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Deputy Director Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Gunapara area in the upazila at night, and arrested Alamgir with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj PS in this connection.

TANGAIL: Members of RAB-12 arrested three persons with 300 bottles of phensedyl from Rabna Bypass area in Sadar Upazila of the district o Thursday.

Tangail RAB-12 CPC-3 Company Commander Major Abu Naeem Mohammad Talat confirmed the matter in a press briefing on Friday morning.

The arrested persons are Md Roni Islam, son of Md Amirul of Joydangi area in Ranisankail Upazila, Md Mamun, 30, son of Md Jahangir Alam of Ragunathpur area, and Md Afsar Ali, 25, son of late Soto Mohammad of Ghidra Garhgaon area in Pirganj Upazila, of Thakurgaon.









Major Abu Naeem said on information, a team of RAB-12 searched a Dhaka-bound truck in Rabna Bypass area and arrested the trio with phensedyl.

The arrested confessed their involvement in drug trading during primary interrogation, the official added.



