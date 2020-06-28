Nine more contract corona in two districts





RANGAMATI: Eight more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 231.

District Civil Surgeon Office Corona Focal Person Dr Md Mostafa Kamal confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Dr Mostafa said test results of 26 samples came on Friday night from Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University where the eight found positive for the virus.

However, 103 people have, so far, made recovery from the virus while six persons died from the virus infection in the district.

On May 6 for the first time, four persons contracted coronavirus here, he added.

BRAHMANBARIA: Akhaura UNO in the district has been infected with novel coronavirus.

UNO Tahmina Akter tested positive for the virus on Friday night.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rashedur Rahman confirmed the information.

Dr Rashedur said sample from the UNO was collected on Friday as she has been suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms for several days and sent it to corona lab at Brahmanbaria Medical College Hospital.

The test result came at the night where she was found positive.

However, she is now in isolation at her residence and doing well, he added.















Nine more persons including an upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Rangamati and Brahmanbaria, in two days.RANGAMATI: Eight more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 231.District Civil Surgeon Office Corona Focal Person Dr Md Mostafa Kamal confirmed the information on Saturday morning.Dr Mostafa said test results of 26 samples came on Friday night from Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University where the eight found positive for the virus.However, 103 people have, so far, made recovery from the virus while six persons died from the virus infection in the district.On May 6 for the first time, four persons contracted coronavirus here, he added.BRAHMANBARIA: Akhaura UNO in the district has been infected with novel coronavirus.UNO Tahmina Akter tested positive for the virus on Friday night.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rashedur Rahman confirmed the information.Dr Rashedur said sample from the UNO was collected on Friday as she has been suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms for several days and sent it to corona lab at Brahmanbaria Medical College Hospital.The test result came at the night where she was found positive.However, she is now in isolation at her residence and doing well, he added.