Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:42 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Countryside

Nine more contract corona in two districts

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Nine more persons including an upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Rangamati and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
RANGAMATI: Eight more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 231.
District Civil Surgeon Office Corona Focal Person Dr Md Mostafa Kamal confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Dr Mostafa said test results of 26 samples came on Friday night from Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University where the eight found positive for the virus.
However, 103 people have, so far, made recovery from the virus while six persons died from the virus infection in the district.  
On May 6 for the first time, four persons contracted coronavirus here, he added.
BRAHMANBARIA: Akhaura UNO in the district has been infected with novel coronavirus.
UNO Tahmina Akter tested positive for the virus on Friday night.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rashedur Rahman confirmed the information.
Dr Rashedur said sample from the UNO was collected on Friday as she has been suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms for several days and sent it to corona lab at Brahmanbaria Medical College Hospital.
The test result came at the night where she was found positive.
However, she is now in isolation at her residence and doing well, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two persons electrocuted in two districts
Raipura Administration in Narsingdi organised a tree plantation
Food items distributed
Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Nine more contract corona in two districts
FF Faruque passes away
Lightening kills farmer at Pirganj
Low areas in S’ganj, Thakurgaon, Tangail, Kurigram, Jamalpur flooded


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft