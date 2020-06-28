FF Faruque passes away

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, June 27: Freedom Fighter (FF) Faruque Mia died of old age complications at his own residence in Didarullah Village under Char Khalifa Union in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district at 3:20pm on Thursday. He was 73.

Faruque Mia was the former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander.

He was buried with state honour at the family graveyard after his Janaja prayer on the Mrirdha Bari Jame Mosque premises in the afternoon.

He left his wife, two sons, four daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.





