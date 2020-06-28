Video
Lightening kills farmer at Pirganj

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, June 27: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Azimul Haque, 40, son of Abdul Hamidur Rahman of Gorura Village under Kosaraniganj Union in the upazila.
Locals said thunderbolt struck Azimul in the morning while he was visiting his Boro paddy field, leaving him dead on the spot.
Kosaraniganj Union Parishad Chairman Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident adding that, the upazila administration provided financial assistance to the deceased's family members.    


