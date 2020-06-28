

Low areas in S’ganj, Thakurgaon, Tangail, Kurigram, Jamalpur flooded

SIRAJGANJ: The tidal water in the Jamuna River has started increasing again in the district point.

Low-lying areas have been flooded. Standing croplands are getting damaged.

This inundation in the district was confirmed by Deputy Director of Water Development Board (WDB) Engineer Ranjit Kumar Sarkar on Friday at noon.

He reported a 12.90 cm rise on Friday morning at hard point of Sirajganj; which is now flowing 45cm below the danger mark (13.35 cm).

Prior to this rising level, the Jamuna maintained steady rise on June 24. On the following day on June 25, it got swelled by 3cm. On Friday, the tide in the river made a rapid speed.

Ranjit came up with a forecast for next few days saying then it is likely to flow over danger mark.

The rise in the Jamuna River has pushed up levels in other internal rivers such as Fuljour, Karatoa, Hurasagar, Ichhamoti and Boral.

Areas along banks of these channels have also been submerged with ready crop fields of maize, ground nut and vegetables.

Deputy Director of Sirajganj District Agriculture Extension Department (AED) Md. Habibul Haq disclosed a colossal destruction of crops saying a total of 1,059 hectres of cropland in chars of around 30 unions in five upazilas became inundated in the wake of the rise in the Jamuna due to incessant raining.

He warned if the tidal water stays for longer days, most of the crops are likely to be damaged.

THAKURGAON: Water levels in all rivers are increasing due to incessant raining and tidal water from the upstream in the district.

On Friday, the abnormal rising in the Tangon River has inundated its adjoining low-lying areas.

Besides, the non-stop downpour and the tidal water have caused swelling in 10 rivers.

Village roads in these areas have been submerged in addition to jute, maize, veggie fields and seedbeds.

Accompanying their cattle, more than 150 families from the marooned areas have taken shelters in Shilpakola Academy Bhaban.

Deputy Commissioner Kamruzzaman Selim said some families in the low-lying areas of the rivers have been inundated. The Shilpakala Academy Bhaban has been opened for their shelter, and dry food items are being given, he added.

In the last one month, more than 100 houses and standing crop lands were embedded in the river. Yet no protective measures were taken by the WDB.

In the Upazila, the erosions have started hitting several areas. House and crops in many areas, such as Gobindadasi, Arjuna and Gabsara, and few areas of Nikrai Leccharti Union have already been eroded.

If the rising in the river continues, flooding is being apprehended within next few days.

On the other hand, erosions are also taking place in Kostopara, Khanur Bari and Bhalkutia of Gonindadasi Union. Many installations including a 300-year old Kali Mandir, few schools, mosques, poultry farms and houses have been washed away.

Razia Bewa of Kostopara Village in the Upazila said, "We've been residing here for many years. The river was one-kilometre away from house. Erosion in the river has been occurring for the last few years. Half of my husband's house has gone under water. To protect the memory of my husband, I am helping in dropping sacks of sands with son and his wife."

Her son Rafikul Islam Monir said for the last few years, houses and crop lands of many people have been eroded. The local public representatives came to see us and went back giving assurance of protection. But their promises made no headway; rather, the erosion is continuing.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Parveen said the authorities concerned have already been informed of the situation.

Already, geo-bags have been dropped in front of a primary school in Gobindadasi area, she referred. In addition, the situations in several villages of Arjuna Union and Kostopara Village have also been informed to Tangail WDB authorities.

KURIGRAM: The tidal water of all rivers is increasing due to incessant rain in Chilmari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district.

A total of 40,000 people in Chilmari Upazila of the district have been marooned due to five-day non-stop raining and tidal water from the upstream, causing a continuous rise-up in the Brahmaputra River.

These marooned people are the inhabitants of different areas in the upazila such as Miledanga, Tonne Gram, Notarkandi, Korai Barishal, Montola, Ghorarkhuti, Chachla, Chushmara and Majstol. Leaving their houses, they are going to shelters on high places or different educational institutions.

Aman seedbed, chilli, brinjal and pulse fields have been submerged. Farmers have turned frustrated witnessing damage to their crop fileds. They have also been in disarray with their livestocks.

WDB officials said in the last 24 hours, the tidal water registered a 29cm rise at Chilmari Point and flowed above 38cm of the danger mark.

On the other hand, a road ranging from Rajar Vita to Majstol area is feared to be broken any time by strong current as the road of the guide dam has been left un-repaired due to negligence on the part of the contractor concerned.

In Nageshwari Upazila, all rivers including Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, Gongadhor and Shangkush are recording rising water levels due to incessant rain and hilly tide from the upstream. Chars and low-lying areas are getting submerged. Amid corona, locals are in fear of inundation.

According to WDB, on Friday till 3pm, the Brahmaputra River flowed below 3cm and above 26.47cm of the danger mark at Nunkhawa Point. Due to the rain and the upstream tide, rise in all rivers is continuing.

Water is entering localities through broken stretches of dam and flowing over the banks.

Already, many chars and low areas have been inundated along with houses and public roads.

Crop lands of Aush, jute, maize, and vegetables have gone under water. Flooding is apprehended by locals.

Suffering will increase if the water does not make a quick retrun.

Kurigram-WDB Executive Engineer Ariful Islam warned of further rise in the Brahmaputra River at the end of this month causing a short term flood in the locality.

ISLAMPUR, JAMALPUR: Low-lying areas of five unions at the Upazila were marooned by rising water level in the Jamuna on Saturday.

WDB reported Jamuna's flowing above 25 cm of the red mark at Bahadurabad ghat point till 3 pm.









According to Islampur Upazila, low laying areas in Patharshi, Kulkandi, Belgachha, Chinaduli and Noarpara unions have inundated affecting at least 200 families.





