Mother slaughters baby in fear of poverty

BHOLA, June 27: A woman slaughtered her two-year old daughter fearing poverty and illness of the child in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mariam, daughter of Najim Uddin, a resident of Badlipur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tazumuddin Police Station Enayet Hossain said Rubina, mother of the deceased, slaughtered the girl when she was crying due to illness in the evening.

The accused Rubina during initial interrogation said she killed the baby for poverty and illness of the child.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rubina was sent to jail, the OC added.








