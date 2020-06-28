Three found dead in three districts





MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a jute field in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday morning. Deceased Amir Hossain Lalon, 38, was a resident of Paril Khuaimari Village in the upazila. Upazila Circle Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Alamgir Hossain said local people found the body at around 10am, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body, and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks, the ASP added.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the floating body of a youth in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Masum, son of Abdul Mannan Mia of Jaganathkhati Village in the upazila.

Locals said the youth was suffering from psychological abnormality. Officer-in-charge (OC) of Nesarabad Police Station (PS) Karmuzzman Talukder said locals spotted the floating body in Awria Canal near Dafaderbari Masque area and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body.

An unnatural death case was filed with Nesarabad PS in this connection, the OC added.

GODAGARI, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the floating body of a woman from the Padma River in Kuthipara area of Godagari Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

Godagari PS OC Khairul Islam said locals spotted the body on the bank of the river in Kuthipara area under the municipality at around 9:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.















