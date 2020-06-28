Two minor girls drown

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, June 27: Two minor children drowned in pond in separate incidents in Senbag Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Khadija Akhter, 2, daughter of Shahidullah, and Jannatul Ferdous Rupa, 4, daughter of Md Ayub, residents of the upazila.

Locals said Khadija and Rupa slipped into ponds nearby their houses in Kadra and Manikpur villages respectively while playing beside it.

Family members rescued the duo and taken them to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.





