Two die from snakebites





KUSHTIA: A man died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Abu Bakkar Siddique, 60, was a resident of Rasulpur Union under Jadubayra Union in the upazila.

Locals said a venomous snake bite Abu Bakkar on Tuesday night while he was sleeping at his home.

Hearing his scream, locals rescued him.

Later, he was rushed to Kushtia Sadar Hospital, where Abu Bakkar died on Wednesday night.

Deceased's Brother Motiar Rahman, the local union parishad member, confirmed the incident.

The deceased's wife and his daughter also died from separate snakebites before.

BHOLA: A man died from snakebite in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday. Deceased Shahabuddin, 45, was a resident of the upazila.

Residential Medical Officer of Bhola Sadar Hospital Dr Taiyabur Rahman said a venomous snake bite Shahabuddin on Sunday, leaving him injured.

Later, he was admitted to the hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

















Two persons died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Bhola, in two days.KUSHTIA: A man died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.Deceased Abu Bakkar Siddique, 60, was a resident of Rasulpur Union under Jadubayra Union in the upazila.Locals said a venomous snake bite Abu Bakkar on Tuesday night while he was sleeping at his home.Hearing his scream, locals rescued him.Later, he was rushed to Kushtia Sadar Hospital, where Abu Bakkar died on Wednesday night.Deceased's Brother Motiar Rahman, the local union parishad member, confirmed the incident.The deceased's wife and his daughter also died from separate snakebites before.BHOLA: A man died from snakebite in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday. Deceased Shahabuddin, 45, was a resident of the upazila.Residential Medical Officer of Bhola Sadar Hospital Dr Taiyabur Rahman said a venomous snake bite Shahabuddin on Sunday, leaving him injured.Later, he was admitted to the hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.