Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:41 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Two young men reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Kurigram, in three days.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A college student committed suicide by hanging himself in Balihar Purbapara Village of Bagha Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Sajal Kumar Pramanik, 22, was the son of Kartik Kumar Pramanik. He was a student of degree first year at Bagha Shahdoula Government College.  
Local sources said Sajal demanded of his parents to buy a motorcycle. For him. His parents could not be able to buy him it due to poverty. Following this, he was logged into an altercation with his mother in the morning.
As a sequel, he hanged himself from the ceiling at his room at around 10am.
Later, the family members rushed him to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sajal dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.   
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kurusaferusa Village under Naodanga Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Majnu Mia, 23, son of Ukil Mia of the same area, was a drug addict.
Deceased's Uncle Mohsin Ali and Naodanga Union Parishad Member Shantadul Islam said Majnu beat his wife after taking drugs on Wednesday night. As a sequel to this, his wife left his house on Thursday noon.
Later, the family members found the hanging body of Majnu at his room.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.     


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two persons electrocuted in two districts
Raipura Administration in Narsingdi organised a tree plantation
Food items distributed
Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Nine more contract corona in two districts
FF Faruque passes away
Lightening kills farmer at Pirganj
Low areas in S’ganj, Thakurgaon, Tangail, Kurigram, Jamalpur flooded


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft