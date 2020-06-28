Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A college student committed suicide by hanging himself in Balihar Purbapara Village of Bagha Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Sajal Kumar Pramanik, 22, was the son of Kartik Kumar Pramanik. He was a student of degree first year at Bagha Shahdoula Government College.

Local sources said Sajal demanded of his parents to buy a motorcycle. For him. His parents could not be able to buy him it due to poverty. Following this, he was logged into an altercation with his mother in the morning.

As a sequel, he hanged himself from the ceiling at his room at around 10am.

Later, the family members rushed him to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sajal dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kurusaferusa Village under Naodanga Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Majnu Mia, 23, son of Ukil Mia of the same area, was a drug addict.

Deceased's Uncle Mohsin Ali and Naodanga Union Parishad Member Shantadul Islam said Majnu beat his wife after taking drugs on Wednesday night. As a sequel to this, his wife left his house on Thursday noon.

Later, the family members found the hanging body of Majnu at his room.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

















