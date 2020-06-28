Schoolboy dies from wrong treatment





Deceased Tusher Sheikh, 14, son of Sohag Sheikh of Jhatokhati Village in the municipality, was a ninth grader at Town High School.

Hospital and police sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Tushar while he was playing with his friends nearby the house, leaving him injured.

Later, he was rushed to the Sadar hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Khulna Government Hospital for better treatment.

Later, some hospital staffs took responsibility of Tusher's treatment for Tk 30,000.

Following their treatment outside of the hospital, the condition of Tusher started deteriorating. Later, he was taken back to the district hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Nijam Uddin said there is a powerful gang here who are involved in such activities.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Nurul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested two of the hospital staffs in this connection.















