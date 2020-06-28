Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:41 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Countryside

Schoolboy dies from wrong treatment

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, June 27: A schoolboy died from wrong treatment in the town early Friday.
Deceased Tusher Sheikh, 14, son of Sohag Sheikh of Jhatokhati Village in the municipality, was a ninth grader at Town High School.
Hospital and police sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Tushar while he was playing with his friends nearby the house, leaving him injured.
Later, he was rushed to the Sadar hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Khulna Government Hospital for better treatment.
Later, some hospital staffs took responsibility of Tusher's treatment for Tk 30,000.
Following their treatment outside of the hospital, the condition of Tusher started deteriorating. Later, he was taken back to the district hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Nijam Uddin said there is a powerful gang here who are involved in such activities.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Nurul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested two of the hospital staffs in this connection.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two persons electrocuted in two districts
Raipura Administration in Narsingdi organised a tree plantation
Food items distributed
Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Nine more contract corona in two districts
FF Faruque passes away
Lightening kills farmer at Pirganj
Low areas in S’ganj, Thakurgaon, Tangail, Kurigram, Jamalpur flooded


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft