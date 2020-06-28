5 killed in road mishaps in four districts





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A truck driver was killed and another one injured as two trucks collided head-on in Ramgopalpur Bus Stand area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Captain, 40, of Sherpur District, was a truck driver.

Injured Liton Mia, 30, a resident of Companiganj in Sylhet District, was the driver of another truck.

Locals and police sources said two trucks collided head-on in Ramgopalpur Bus Stand area on the highway at around 9am, leaving both the drivers critically injured.

Locals rushed them to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Captain dead.

Injured Liton was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Borhan Uddin confirmed the incident.

PIPROJPUR: An older man was killed in a road accident in Boleshwar Bridge area in the district town on Saturday. The identity of the deceased, aged about 75, could not be known yet.

Eyewitnesses said a van hit him on the bridge at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The Sadar PS OC confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Two persons including a mentally-challenged woman were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents on the Natore-Pabna Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district in two days.

A mentally-challenged woman was killed in a road accident in Ahmedpur area on the Natore-Pabna Highway in the upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ranoz Begum, 65, wife of late Obaidur Rahman of Sadhupara Village in Gurudaspur Upazila.

Jhalmalia Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Rezwan Ahmed said a truck hit Ranoz Begum in Ahmedpur area in the evening while she was crossing the road, leaving her dead on the spot.

The deceased was a mentally-challenged woman, the official added.

On the other hand, a young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the highway on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam, 17, son of Jahidul Islam, a resident of Gurudaspur Upazila.

Jhalmalia Highway Outpost In-Charge Rejwan Ahmed said a paddy-laden truck hit a motorcycle in the afternoon, leaving its rider Rakibul dead on the spot and two others injured.

NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in the district town on Friday morning.









Deceased Enamul Haq Sona, 28, was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Barunkandi Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said the tractor carrying Enamul overturned in Degree College area in the town while its driver trying to avoid a bicycle, leaving him dead on the spot. Sadar PS OC Sohrawardi Hossain confirmed the incident.



