Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:41 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Countryside

16th death anniv of slain journo Balu observed

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

16th death anniv of slain journo Balu observed

16th death anniv of slain journo Balu observed

KHULNA, June 27 - The 16th death anniversary of Ekushey Padak awarded journalist and organiser of Great Liberation War Humayun Kabir Balu was observed on Saturday.
Former editor of a local daily 'Dainik Janmobhumi' and President of Khulna Press Club Balu was killed in front of his office-cum-residence on June 27, 2004.
To mark the day, Khulna Press Club and different socio-cultural organisations organised different programmes.
The programmes included placing wraths at the monument of the journalists, a memorial of slain journalists in Khulna, discussion meeting at the Khulna Press Club (KPC), recitation from the Holy Quraan, and offering  munajat and doa mahfil.
Chaired by KPC President S M Nazrul Islam, the meeting was addressed, among others, by ex-KPC president Mokbul Hossain Mintu, ex-general secretaries SM Zahid Hossain and Md Saheb Ali, Joint Secretary S M Kamal. President of Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) Mahbub Alam Sohag, ex-general secretary Mozammel Haque Howlader, journalists Abdul Malek, Debabrata Roy, Waheduzzaman Bulu and Prabeer Biswas




The speakers demanded re-investigation of Balu murder case and capital punishment for the killers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two persons electrocuted in two districts
Raipura Administration in Narsingdi organised a tree plantation
Food items distributed
Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Nine more contract corona in two districts
FF Faruque passes away
Lightening kills farmer at Pirganj
Low areas in S’ganj, Thakurgaon, Tangail, Kurigram, Jamalpur flooded


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft