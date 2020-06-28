

16th death anniv of slain journo Balu observed

Former editor of a local daily 'Dainik Janmobhumi' and President of Khulna Press Club Balu was killed in front of his office-cum-residence on June 27, 2004.

To mark the day, Khulna Press Club and different socio-cultural organisations organised different programmes.

The programmes included placing wraths at the monument of the journalists, a memorial of slain journalists in Khulna, discussion meeting at the Khulna Press Club (KPC), recitation from the Holy Quraan, and offering munajat and doa mahfil.

Chaired by KPC President S M Nazrul Islam, the meeting was addressed, among others, by ex-KPC president Mokbul Hossain Mintu, ex-general secretaries SM Zahid Hossain and Md Saheb Ali, Joint Secretary S M Kamal. President of Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) Mahbub Alam Sohag, ex-general secretary Mozammel Haque Howlader, journalists Abdul Malek, Debabrata Roy, Waheduzzaman Bulu and Prabeer Biswas









The speakers demanded re-investigation of Balu murder case and capital punishment for the killers.





