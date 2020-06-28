Three persons murdered in three districts





CHATTOGRAM: A young man was stabbed to death in Moddho Halishahar area under Bandar Police Station (PS) of the city on Friday night.

Deceased Mohammad Sagor, 18, was a human hauler (Tomtom) driver.

Quoting locals, Bandar PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sukanto Chakraborty said an altercation took place between Sagor and a local youth on Thursday over Tomtom fare.

The youth threatened Sagor to kill him during the altercation.

As a sequel, the youth along with several people stabbed him, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sagor dead.

The incident also left one Raju injured as he came forward to save Sagor.

Police are trying to arrest the culprits, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A man was chopped to death by some miscreants at Madhabpasha Bazar in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain alias Khokon Sikder, 40, son of Moslem Sikder of Fultala Village under Madhabpasha Union in the upazila. He was a decorator businessman.

Quoting locals, f Barishal Metropolitan Airport PS OC SM Zahid-Bin-Alom said a group of miscreants chopped Khokon at night. He died in front of the Grameen Bank Office at Madhabpasha Bazar at around 11pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: An easy-bike driver was strangulated to death by a group of miscreants in Debhata Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Manirul Islam, 28, was the son of Ismail Gazi, a resident of Shimulia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said miscreants strangulated Manirul to death and snatched his vehicle at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body from Sakhipur area on Friday morning and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Debhata PS OC Biplab Kumar Saha confirmed the incident.















