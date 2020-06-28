Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:41 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Countryside

Three persons murdered in three districts

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Barishal and Satkhira, in two days.
CHATTOGRAM: A young man was stabbed to death in Moddho Halishahar area under Bandar Police Station (PS) of the city on Friday night.
Deceased Mohammad Sagor, 18, was a human hauler (Tomtom) driver.
Quoting locals, Bandar PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sukanto Chakraborty said an altercation took place between Sagor and a local youth on Thursday over Tomtom fare.
The youth threatened Sagor to kill him during the altercation.
As a sequel, the youth along with several people stabbed him, leaving him critically injured.
He was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sagor dead.
The incident also left one Raju injured as he came forward to save Sagor.
Police are trying to arrest the culprits, the OC added.
BARISHAL: A man was chopped to death by some miscreants at Madhabpasha Bazar in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain alias Khokon Sikder, 40, son of Moslem Sikder of Fultala Village under Madhabpasha Union in the upazila.  He was a decorator businessman.
Quoting locals, f Barishal Metropolitan Airport PS OC SM Zahid-Bin-Alom said a group of miscreants chopped Khokon at night. He died in front of the Grameen Bank Office at Madhabpasha Bazar at around 11pm.    
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.  
SATKHIRA: An easy-bike driver was strangulated to death by a group of miscreants in Debhata Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Manirul Islam, 28, was the son of Ismail Gazi, a resident of Shimulia Village in the upazila.
Local sources said miscreants strangulated Manirul to death and snatched his vehicle at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body from Sakhipur area on Friday morning and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Debhata PS OC Biplab Kumar Saha confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two persons electrocuted in two districts
Raipura Administration in Narsingdi organised a tree plantation
Food items distributed
Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Nine more contract corona in two districts
FF Faruque passes away
Lightening kills farmer at Pirganj
Low areas in S’ganj, Thakurgaon, Tangail, Kurigram, Jamalpur flooded


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft