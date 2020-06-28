Video
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:41 AM
Countryside

Corona makes cobblers’ lives miserable

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, June 27: Traditionally they are neglected community in the society. They are cobblers.
Yet they don't have any complaint about their dignity status.
Presently, they are not well amid corona pandemic. They start their work at 8am and make folding their baggage in the afternoon by 4pm and then go back.
This working time gives them a day-earning of Tk 150-200. They hiccup for running their families on this sum. So the families are running in hardship.
This living condition is prevailing in all cobblers' families who are more than 150 in the locality.
On their corona-stressed lives, a number of cobblers, Ukinda, Sanjib, Babu Lal and Jibon said their daily income was Tk 500-600 before corona; at that time they would work from 8am to 9pm.
The corona pandemic has impacted their lives bringing down the earnings with working time cut by five hours.
They are to close their cobbling shops at 4pm. Their daily income of Tk 150-200 excluding personal expenditure of Tk 50-60 is too poor to maintain families. So, they are not fine now.
They complained of their inabilities to continue education of their children properly; rather, the kids are depriving of higher education.
They expressed their frustration saying, none inquires about them. They said their professional ages are 25 and 20; they did not get any government assistance.
They demanded long term assistance to the government for living well with families.
Upazila Social Welfare Officer Md. Mamun Hossain said a project is running for the cobblers under disadvantaged community development programme.
In getting this facility, the eligible age is 50. In addition, there is stipend for their children as well.




Mamun confirmed that on application, stipend will be managed. He assured if any government assistance is available, these will be given to them.




