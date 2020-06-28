Video
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
1,000 more unwaged people get food aid in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 27: One thousand more people were given foodstuffs for mitigating their livelihood related difficulties, caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Rajshahi.
Each of them was given a food package containing 10 kilograms of rice, two kilograms of pulse and five kilograms of potatoes at four communities through maintaining social distancing and other health safety guidelines, set by the government .




Rajshahi City Corporation, as part of its continuous efforts of reaching humanitarian assistance to the hard hit families, distributed the foods among the families today.
Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by Principal of Rajshahi College Prof Habibur Rahman, RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Abu Hayat Rahmatullah and Ward Councillors Shahidul Islam, Muhammad Nuruzzaman and Rabiul Alam distributed the foods.
" RCC also distributed 1,394.85 tonnes of rice, TK 48.12 lakh in cash and 145 cartons of baby food among the badly affected families as part of the government humanitarian assistance to handle the present trouble torn situation", said Mayor Liton while distributing foods city bhaban conference hall.
With its own initiative, the corporation has also distributed various types of foodstuffs like 325.33 tonnes of rice, 58.68 tonnes of pulse, 58.45 tonnes of potato, 15.08 tonnes of flour, 17 tonnes of fine and aromatic rice, 11.2 tonnes of sugar, 11,250 packets of vermicelli, 39 tonnes of pumpkin and 4.52 tonnes of spinach in the on-going pandemic situation.



