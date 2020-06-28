1,000 more unwaged people get food aid in Rajshahi





Each of them was given a food package containing 10 kilograms of rice, two kilograms of pulse and five kilograms of potatoes at four communities through maintaining social distancing and other health safety guidelines, set by the government .









Rajshahi City Corporation, as part of its continuous efforts of reaching humanitarian assistance to the hard hit families, distributed the foods among the families today.

Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by Principal of Rajshahi College Prof Habibur Rahman, RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Abu Hayat Rahmatullah and Ward Councillors Shahidul Islam, Muhammad Nuruzzaman and Rabiul Alam distributed the foods.

" RCC also distributed 1,394.85 tonnes of rice, TK 48.12 lakh in cash and 145 cartons of baby food among the badly affected families as part of the government humanitarian assistance to handle the present trouble torn situation", said Mayor Liton while distributing foods city bhaban conference hall.

