Rotary distributes food among 1.5 lakh people





In addition to the program, the club will provide financial and food assistance to more than 3,000 families for a month's living expenses.

District Governor of Rotary M Khairul Alam inaugurated the program at his office in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.

He emphasized the importance of implementing the program while maintaining social distance to the Rotarian volunteers engaged in distribution. He also suggested using mobile money transfers to provide financial assistance.

Rotary Clubs of the country have been implementing various programs simultaneously since the spread of COVID-19 started across the country.

The program includes distribution of hand sanitizers and masks among poor workers, distribution of awareness leaflets, distribution of food among the Extreme poor, setting up telemedicine call centers, provision of PPE, the formation of oxygen Poole, and alternative employment assistance to the people who lost their livelihoods.

With the help of the Rotary Foundation, several projects for providing free Covid-19 test kits and installation of ventilators in government and non-government organizations facilities, currently are currently underway.

These services during the corona period of Rotary District 3281 in Bangladesh were recently highly acclaimed at the International Rotary Convention. The International Rotary Foundation has also provided financial assistance to support these initiatives in Bangladesh.

Governor M Khairul Alam mentioned that, as long as there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in Bangladesh, Rotary will continue to work for the people of Bangladesh to address this crisis through various programs and initiatives.























