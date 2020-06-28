Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:40 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home News

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, Jun 27: Coca-Cola will suspend advertising on social media globally for at least 30 days, as pressure builds on platforms to crack down on hate speech.
"There is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media," the drinks maker's chairman and CEO James Quincey said.
He demanded "greater accountability and transparency" from social media firms.
It came after Facebook said it would label potentially harmful or misleading posts left up for their news value.
Founder Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook would also ban advertising containing claims "that people of a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity or immigration status" are a threat to others.
The organisers of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, which accuses Facebook of not doing enough to stop hate speech and disinformation, said the "small number of small changes" would not "make a dent in the problem".
As a result of the boycott, shares in Facebook fell 8.3% on Friday, eliminating $56bn (£45bn) from the company's market value and knocking $7.2bn off Mr Zuckerberg's personal net worth, Bloomberg reported. As a result of the loss, Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault replaced the Facebook founder as the world's third richest individual.
Coca-Cola told CNBC its advertising suspension did not mean it was joining the campaign, despite being listed as a "participating business".
Mr Quincey said the company would use the global "social media platform pause" to "reassess our advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed".
Media captionMark Zuckerberg told the BBC's Simon Jack that Facebook would 'take down' coronavirus misinformation
Clothes maker Levi Strauss & Co also said it would be pausing advertising on Facebook following Mr Zuckerberg's announcement. Unlike Coca-Cola, it accused the social media firm of not going far enough.
"We are asking Facebook to commit to decisive change," CMO Jen Say said.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,000 more unwaged people get food aid in Rajshahi
Rotary distributes food among 1.5 lakh people
Experts for converting Covid-19 challenges into opportunities
Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Workers stand for reduction of tax hike on bidi ind
Over 7cr people get govt relief assistance
Job creation, inclusive growth must be centerpiece in recovery strategy: Study


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft