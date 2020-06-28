Frontliners should be motivated







When an unprecedented pandemic is going on in the world and different professionals are doing their job as a Covid fighter, at that time no adverse decision should be impose upon the fighters' career as their stamina might be descended.



People of different occupation specially doctor, nurse, army, police, journalist, banker and different government officials are concentrating in their job to manage Corona crisis. They are taking risk not only for their own lives, their family members are also at stake due to their incessant sacrifice. In this circumstance, government has declared special stimulation for different professionals as they could remain agile in their jobs and not be back footed.



But it would very much saddening if any authority of any procession curtails a portion of benefit from the employees existing emolument where expenditure has been increased abruptly in the fighters livelihood. Eventually, it would be disgraceful for the employees image to the outside of their work area and a negative message may send to the same type of industry considering organizational strength.











Therefore, no decision should be taken from the higher management of any profession as the fighter guts may be broken.



E M Sayem Nomany

