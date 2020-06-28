Video
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
Adopting policies for three sectors vital for economy

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world with a population of over 165 million and a projected population, based on current growth trends, of well over 200 million by 2050.  This demographic burden places tremendous economic, social and environmental strain on the country and dramatically affects its ability to provide for its citizens according to USAID.

ILO Monitor First Edition March 18, 2020 study proposes three potential scenarios based on the strength of the effects of the Coronavirus (low, mid and high). The three scenarios results in three sets of unemployment estimates:
(1) "Low" scenario where GDP growth drops by around 2 per cent: Global unemployment would increase by 5.3 million, with an uncertainty of 3.5 to 7 million people.
(2) "Mid" scenario where GDP growth drop by 4 per cent: Global unemployment would increase by 13 million (7.4 million in high-income countries), with an uncertainty of 7.7 to 18.3 million people.
(3) "High" scenario where COVID-19 has serious disruptive effects, reducing GDP growth by around 8 per cent: Global unemployment would increase by 24.7 million, with an uncertainty ranging from 13 million to 36 million people.
 
The industrial sector was an accelerating share in GDP at constant prices in last five years. So, it is imperative to take necessary steps in industrial sector for continuous improvement to recuperate and fight the bad effect of Covid-19. Moreover, service sector alone contributed more than 50.00 per cent share in GDP constantly for last few fiscal years in Bangladesh. Thus, service sector requires more attention.

We should give special attention and focus on agriculture to ensure food security sine there might be food shortage in the upcoming days.
    
Bangladesh has achieved GDP growth of more than 6.00 per cent on an average in the last decade. GDP growth has an increasing trend. The economy of Bangladesh has been surpassing of GDP growth rate 7.00 per cent for consecutive four FY from FY2015 to FY16. In FY2018-19, GDP growth stood at 8.15 per cent which was 7.86 percent in previous fiscal year 2017-18. This may be the due to high growth of manufacturing sector under broad industry sector has contributed significantly to achieve incremental GDP growth in the FY2018-19.
The GDP growth in Bangladesh is very positive amid competitive global business environment. The GDP and sectoral growth rate of GDP is satisfactory due to long term, wise and proper management of resources of our country.

The growth of agriculture sector stood at 3.92 per cent in FY 2018-19, which was 4.19 per cent in previous FY 2017-18. The growth of industry sector increased to 12.67 per cent in FY2018-19 which was 12.06 percent in preceding fiscal year 2017-18. The growth of industrial sector is in upward trend and it is a flourishing sector in Bangladesh. Besides, growth of service sector increased to 6.78 per cent in FY2018-19 compared to previous FY of 6.39 per cent as well. The growth of service sector contributed significantly in our economy in Bangladesh.

Hence sectors like agriculture, industry and service should be run separately by maintaining medical rules systematically with a sustainable way. If the balanced production of these three major sectors, in this pandemic situation, can be secured Bangladesh can boldly face any hard situation. Simultaneously,

Source of income of millions of people will remain intact. Under this current pandemic situation only proper maintenance and sophisticated policies can survive the three major economic sectors of the country.




The writer is a principal officer, Mercantile Bank Ltd


