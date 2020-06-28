Is there no good news for tourism industry?



Abir Hasan

The ministry of civil aviation and tourism allocated 3688 crore taka for FY 2020-21 and in this budget their aim is to establish world class aviation system as well as turning the tourism industry into a developed and modern economic sector. The budget allocation of this year in this sector is 271 crores more than the previous year.

After a two-month of stacked economic activity in Bangladesh, efforts have been made to revive it since the first day of June. However, it is not still known when human life will be completely normal. The tourism industry has already suffered the most. While the total GDP of Bangladesh in the last few years has been above 7.5 to 8 per cent on average, the main challenge for the people is to survive in the world market by keeping all the activities in order.

Compared to 2019, the beginning of 2020 was quite good for tourism. According to the World Tourism Organization, the number of tourists in January 2020 was 2 per cent higher than last year. However, due to the effect of COVID-19, there are almost no tourist in countries since February. As the global lockdown intensifies, so does the number of tourists are decreasing. Although some countries have eased lockdowns since the beginning of June but the drought in tourism has not abated. It is uncertain as we do not know when this pandemic situation will be recovered.

Three types of forecasts have given by The World Tourism Organization. If this trend continues till July the growth will be about 58 per cent less than last year, it will be 70 per cent by September and it will be 78 per cent by December, which indicates a severe situation for the tourism industry. At the same time, it will have an impact on employment related to tourism. According to various reports, about 100 to 120 million jobs will be lost during this time. Bangladesh is also in such an unfavourable situation. Keeping this reality in mind, the budget for 2020-21 has been announced in Bangladesh.

Is there no good news for tourism industry?

Every year allocations are being made for this sector through the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism. In this budget, only taka 50/60 crore is allocated for tourism, while the rest is allocated for civil aviation. Separate budget for tourism is the demand of the time. At least a large budget allocation is needed to bring the industry back to normal.

All types of trade and commerce related to tourism in Bangladesh are closed for COVID-19 pandemic. As a result,these businesses need special government incentives to survive. Moreover, the employment of many involved in tourism industry is under threat. And according to the forecasts of various organizations, the effect of coronavirus will last for another one to two years. As a result, the government needs to take well-planned steps to sustain in this long-term tourism industry.

The government has announced incentives for various industries. Large industries like tourism have remained neglected there. But there are almost half a million small, medium and large industries involved in the tourism industry. Most of the industries are at risk of their existence.These industries cannot survive without support. Millions of people will be at risk of becoming unemployed. Therefore, like other industries, the tourism sector needs short, medium and long term plans.

Our savings have declined also. As a result, the standard of life has decreased. So people will travel less than before. In addition, people can plan trip with jolly mind. For all these reasons, even if the COVID-19 effect ends by 2020, it may take another two to three years for the tourism sector to return to normal. So special allocations are needed to keep this industry afloat in this time of crisis.

Experts are assuming, once the Corona situation is over, the housebound people will go on a world tour. Overcoming uncertainty, people will enjoy the joy of living once-again. Therefore, everyone involved in the tourism industry must survive this critical time. Did we see the reflection of that plan in the national budget? I think no.



The writer is a student, Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka





















A mammoth national budget of 5 lakh 68 thousand crore taka for FY 2020-21 has been proposed by the finance minister on behalf of the Bangladesh government. Unfortunately, Bangladesh has entered into the top 20 list in terms of affected by Corona virus which has direct impact on the national economy.So, declaring budget on this time is so challenging for the government.The ministry of civil aviation and tourism allocated 3688 crore taka for FY 2020-21 and in this budget their aim is to establish world class aviation system as well as turning the tourism industry into a developed and modern economic sector. The budget allocation of this year in this sector is 271 crores more than the previous year.After a two-month of stacked economic activity in Bangladesh, efforts have been made to revive it since the first day of June. However, it is not still known when human life will be completely normal. The tourism industry has already suffered the most. While the total GDP of Bangladesh in the last few years has been above 7.5 to 8 per cent on average, the main challenge for the people is to survive in the world market by keeping all the activities in order.Compared to 2019, the beginning of 2020 was quite good for tourism. According to the World Tourism Organization, the number of tourists in January 2020 was 2 per cent higher than last year. However, due to the effect of COVID-19, there are almost no tourist in countries since February. As the global lockdown intensifies, so does the number of tourists are decreasing. Although some countries have eased lockdowns since the beginning of June but the drought in tourism has not abated. It is uncertain as we do not know when this pandemic situation will be recovered.Three types of forecasts have given by The World Tourism Organization. If this trend continues till July the growth will be about 58 per cent less than last year, it will be 70 per cent by September and it will be 78 per cent by December, which indicates a severe situation for the tourism industry. At the same time, it will have an impact on employment related to tourism. According to various reports, about 100 to 120 million jobs will be lost during this time. Bangladesh is also in such an unfavourable situation. Keeping this reality in mind, the budget for 2020-21 has been announced in Bangladesh.As we have seen before, the tourism sector of this country has always been neglected in the budget. In the budget for the FY 2019-20, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism had allocated taka 3,426 crore for the director and development sector. Allocations have increased somewhat this year.Every year allocations are being made for this sector through the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism. In this budget, only taka 50/60 crore is allocated for tourism, while the rest is allocated for civil aviation. Separate budget for tourism is the demand of the time. At least a large budget allocation is needed to bring the industry back to normal.All types of trade and commerce related to tourism in Bangladesh are closed for COVID-19 pandemic. As a result,these businesses need special government incentives to survive. Moreover, the employment of many involved in tourism industry is under threat. And according to the forecasts of various organizations, the effect of coronavirus will last for another one to two years. As a result, the government needs to take well-planned steps to sustain in this long-term tourism industry.The government has announced incentives for various industries. Large industries like tourism have remained neglected there. But there are almost half a million small, medium and large industries involved in the tourism industry. Most of the industries are at risk of their existence.These industries cannot survive without support. Millions of people will be at risk of becoming unemployed. Therefore, like other industries, the tourism sector needs short, medium and long term plans.Our savings have declined also. As a result, the standard of life has decreased. So people will travel less than before. In addition, people can plan trip with jolly mind. For all these reasons, even if the COVID-19 effect ends by 2020, it may take another two to three years for the tourism sector to return to normal. So special allocations are needed to keep this industry afloat in this time of crisis.Experts are assuming, once the Corona situation is over, the housebound people will go on a world tour. Overcoming uncertainty, people will enjoy the joy of living once-again. Therefore, everyone involved in the tourism industry must survive this critical time. Did we see the reflection of that plan in the national budget? I think no.The writer is a student, Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka