Covid-19 vaccines: Things we need to know



Iftekhar Ahmed Sakib



How a COVID-19 vaccine shall work: All vaccines aim to expose the body to an antigen (whole or part of the virus) that does not cause the disease, but will provoke an immune response that educates the immune system and potentially block or kill the virus if a person becomes infected with the virus in the future.



Current status of Covid-19 vaccine: On 4 May 2020, the WHO organized a telethon which received US$8.1 billion in pledges from forty countries to support rapid development of vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infections also announcing deployment of an international "Solidarity trial" for simultaneous evaluation of several vaccine candidates reaching Phase II-III clinical trials.



Let's know a bit about the phases. In the case of pharmaceutical study, the phases start with drug design and drug discovery then proceed on to animal testing. If this is successful, they begin the clinical phase of development by testing for safety in a few human subjects.



There are 4 Phases till a vaccine is available in the market. In Phase I, a small group of 20-100 healthy volunteers will be recruited for test. Phase I trials can be further divided into Single ascending dose (Phase Ia), where a small groups of subjects are given a single dose of the drug while they are observed and tested for a period of time to confirm safety, and Multiple ascending dose (Phase Ib) which investigate the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of multiple doses of the drug, looking at safety and tolerability.



Phase II trials are performed on larger groups (50-300) and are designed to assess how well the drug works, as well as to continue Phase I safety assessments in a larger group of volunteers and patients. Phase II studies are sometimes divided into Phase IIA and Phase IIB.



Phase III studies are randomized controlled multicentre trials on large patient groups (300-3,000 or more depending upon the disease/medical condition studied) and are aimed at being the definitive assessment of how effective the drug is, in comparison with current 'gold standard' treatment. Phase IV trials involve the safety surveillance (pharmacovigilance) and ongoing technical support of a drug after it receives permission to be sold.



In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, by mid-June 2020, 194 vaccine candidates were in development, with 13 in human testing: two in Phase II efficacy and dose-testing studies in human subjects, five in Phase I-II safety and efficacy trials, and six in Phase I trials.



Challenges that need to be addressed: COVID-19 is mutating now and then. Many vaccination efforts are there around the globe. But how to integrate all these efforts is beyond the reach of WHO. The safety of volunteers and the large required number of volunteers is still to be assessed. Growing competitions between pharmaceutical companies around the globe has been a matter of concern.



The vaccination war is affecting the nations too. Countries are now openly engaged in competition to develop the vaccine first. The competition may highly compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine. Developing a vaccine within months has been a major challenge. Effective fund management, researchers and logistic support is a concern for developing nations.



Tackling misinformation and disinformation and ensuring cyber security related to vaccine development has not been addressed. Oncea vaccine has been developed, clinicians need to be trained to inject the vaccine. People need to be properly informed on how to avail the vaccine more than the way they were informed about washing hands. Safety precautions and maintaining hygiene, while injecting vaccines, is yet to be discussed.



Nobody has yet confirmed any specific treatment process for COVID-19. WHO recommends more than 200 treatment procedures. From this we can hardly guess how a vaccine scenario will look. Above all, once a vaccine is developed, how it will be effectively distributed amongst the people around the globe is the most depressing issue. WHO plans to provide the vaccine initially on a priority basis. Definitely, frontline fighters and elderly people with pre-existing health conditions will get the priority. But no set of guidelines have not yet formulated.



WHO, CEPI, and the Gates Foundation are committing money and organizational resources for the prospect that several vaccines will be needed to prevent continuing COVID-19 infection. However, tackling corruption and effective fund management in vaccine will definitely be a challenge for a developing nation like Bangladesh.



Bangladesh on COVID-19 vaccine: Bangladesh has announced to join the trial of vaccines. Bangladesh will work with the UK and China as confirmed by Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).It said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) will primarily join the clinical trial of vaccines. China has said Bangladesh will get priority in terms of cooperation and support if they can successfully develop vaccine for coronavirus.



It seems a folly to rush towards a vaccine in 2020 if it is likely to have only limited benefit to people and put healthy people at risk. The risk goes far beyond the dangers a COVID-19 vaccine alone may hold. Public support for vaccines in general is already an issue. Trust in other lifesaving vaccines will be eroded if a COVID-19 vaccine goes wrong and many more people-children especially-will be at risk. Yes, we are all increasingly longing for an end to the outbreak. But a safe vaccine, effective for all those at risk, is worth the wait.



'Prevention is better than cure'. No one can deny that a vaccination will ramp up our efforts to tackle the pandemic. But vaccination is not the ultimate solution. COVID-19 will persist event after effective vaccination. All we have to do is start adapting our lifestyles with COVID-19. When a vaccine comes finally, the world needs to start anew. We all need to embrace the new normal. Till then keep washing hands and stay home, stay safe.

Iftekhar Ahmed Sakib, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College





















Currently scientists are trying to accomplish something that was inconceivable a decade ago -- creating a vaccine against a pandemic. Although no vaccine has completed clinical trials, there are multiple efforts in progress. In February 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it did not expect a vaccine to become available in less than 18 months! 