Tipu Munshi released from hospital
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has returned home after 10 days of treatment in hospital for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
He was discharged from the capital's Evercare Hospital (formerly Apollo Hospital) on Saturday, according to Abdul Latif Bakshi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.
"The commerce
minister returned to his residence in Dhaka in the afternoon, having overcome the coronavirus. He will rest for a few more days as per the doctor's advice."
The 70-year-old was hospitalised on Jun 17 after testing positive for COVID-19.
Munshi, a freedom fighter, was elected to parliament from the Rangpur-4 constituency as an Awami League candidate for the third time in 2018.
A former president of garment exporters' association BGMEA and the founding managing director of apparel company Sepal Group, Munshi was appointed as the country's commerce minister in 2019. -bdnews24.com