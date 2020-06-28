

Tipu Munshi released from hospital

He was discharged from the capital's Evercare Hospital (formerly Apollo Hospital) on Saturday, according to Abdul Latif Bakshi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

"The commerce









minister returned to his residence in Dhaka in the afternoon, having overcome the coronavirus. He will rest for a few more days as per the doctor's advice."

The 70-year-old was hospitalised on Jun 17 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Munshi, a freedom fighter, was elected to parliament from the Rangpur-4 constituency as an Awami League candidate for the third time in 2018.

