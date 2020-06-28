Amphan makes coastal people more vulnerable to Covid-19





Many gender and health experts say people may fall victim to this contagious coronavirus if the government fails to provide health measures advised by the WHO to this storm-flood affected coastal people.

Covid-19 rubbed salt into the injury after Amphan hit the coastal parts of the country on May 20.

Taslima Akhter, 27 years old, a mother of three children from Kathmarchar village under Uttar Bedkashi union, Koyra Upazila- in Khulna district is now living in a Tong (small temporary house) with other members of her family including her in-laws sharing this small house.

Talking to the Daily Observer, she said it had become difficult to live in such a small place along with so many family members.

"We are five female members currently living in a single room. Of them I have two adolescent daughters and also my elderly mother-in-law. The most difficult thing is taking care of my three-year-old son. We are scared of being buried under the makeshift house, she said.

Many health experts urged the government to give special attention to and provide necessary supports for them as they are vulnerable to Covid-19 pandemic because of their living together in a single room after the Amphan flattened their houses.

Dhaka University's Assistant Professor Dr Soma Day, Department of Women and Gender Studies, said the situation would be uncontrolled if special measures were not taken immediately.

"This is a huge challenge as thousands of villagers are now gathering in the cyclone shelters which have become extremely crowded. These people are not maintaining social distancing," she said.

"Still the Covid-19 has not spread to these shelter centers. But the situation will be uncontrolled in terms of preventing Covid-19 due to lack of maintaining social distancing and hygiene practices," she said.

Cyclone shelters must have mask, sanitizer and proper hand washing facilities with soap for everyone, she said.

"Even those who are not staying in the cyclone shelters should also be provided with such facilities," she said.









Imran Hossain of the Department of Women and Gender Studies in Dhaka University, a resident of Kathmarcor village under Koira Upazila in Uttorbakshi Union, on Saturday said a total of four unions had seriously been damaged by the Amphan storm.

The areas damaged by the storm are Uttar Badkashi, Dakhin Badkashi, Maharajpur and Koyra Sadar Union.



