Red Zones to be redefined





As per the new definition shops can remain open in the red zones and all kinds of economic activities will be permitted there.

Besides, the list of 45 areas of Red Zone in the capital is also going to be changed.

An area of Dhaka metropolitan where 60 people in one lakh were affected was declared as Red Zone and a 14-21-day of general holiday was announced there.

Shops and businesses were supposed to be closed with adequate number of sample testing facility in a red-zone area.

On June 14, the National Technical Committee identified such 45 areas in the capital.

This zone-based lockdown was reported to be implemented by the two city corporations of Dhaka. The two mayors of the city corporation wanted a precise map of the locations of the patients of coronavirus.

After a week and a half has passed but no such map has yet been in sight.

In the meantime, the Department of Health is waiting for the red zone's new guidelines and list.

There will be some big changes in the rules and regulations on lockdown in Dhaka.

Dr Abul Kalam Azad, the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "There are some confusions here. The list given earlier was not the final list as to which areas will be marked as red zones.

There are also changes in some of the 45 areas, he said.

"We and the Ministry of Health together sent the list of the areas to the Ministry of Local Government and then the Local Government and the city corporations will work together to implement the lockdown. We are talking to them but we are not saying whether it will happen within a week," he added.

The previous mapping was an initial work. The locations were determined following certain points but they were not the final decisions.

Dr Md Zahirul Karim, Member Secretary of National Technical Advisory Committee, said, "The booths set up in Rajabazar have been brought from other places. Now, if works start in 60 places in Dhaka at once it is not possible to do other works including setting up booths at the same time."

"It is impossible for the authorities concerned to ensure presence of law enforcement agencies, security and ambulance system in those 60 areas at the same time," he added.

In that case, the two city corporations can play the vital role in implementing the decision but still they did not get any specific map.

The previous database addresses and phone numbers of most of the patients are not available.

Dr Ayesha Akhter, Assistant Director, (Control Room), Department of Health, said, "Those who are coming for the test they are not giving correct addresses. Even if they give the correct address they give wrong phone number. That is why we are delaying. "















