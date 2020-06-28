

South Point holds entry test amid coronavirus closure

By taking admission tests for several classes including class I and II, the authorities of Malibagh branch of the South Point School and College has forced students and guardians to come to the campus and exposed them to the highly contagious virus, they said.

The hour-long exam started from 10am. Branch authorities did not allow any journalist to enter the school campus after the exam for comments.

Principal of the school Hamida Ali said that Malibagh branch held admission test for English medium students and it was held on request of guardians.

"The branch authorities said they have taken the test by maintaining health guidelines and social

distancing," she said, admitting that arranging such test might raise health risks for students and parents as well as school staff.

"I don't know why the branch authorities have taken the admission test. I have asked them not to hold such exam in the future amid this crisis," she said.

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Director (secondary) Belal Hossain said he was not aware that the school authorities held the test.

He said that they will look into the matter.

All educational institutions have remained closed since March 17. The closure had been extended till August 6 previously to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

On April 27, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said all educational institutions may stay closed until September if the situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak does not improve.

- Agencies















Many guardians expressed their dissatisfaction as South Point School and College held admission test to enroll English medium students on Friday and Saturday amid closure of schools aiming to stem further spread of coronavirus.By taking admission tests for several classes including class I and II, the authorities of Malibagh branch of the South Point School and College has forced students and guardians to come to the campus and exposed them to the highly contagious virus, they said.The hour-long exam started from 10am. Branch authorities did not allow any journalist to enter the school campus after the exam for comments.Principal of the school Hamida Ali said that Malibagh branch held admission test for English medium students and it was held on request of guardians."The branch authorities said they have taken the test by maintaining health guidelines and socialdistancing," she said, admitting that arranging such test might raise health risks for students and parents as well as school staff."I don't know why the branch authorities have taken the admission test. I have asked them not to hold such exam in the future amid this crisis," she said.Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Director (secondary) Belal Hossain said he was not aware that the school authorities held the test.He said that they will look into the matter.All educational institutions have remained closed since March 17. The closure had been extended till August 6 previously to prevent further spread of coronavirus.On April 27, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said all educational institutions may stay closed until September if the situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak does not improve.- Agencies