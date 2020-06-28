Floods hit 7 districts



Heavy rain in the Indian upstream and country's north-eastern parts has triggered flash floods in the low-lying areas of several districts. The photo taken from Fulchhari in Gaibandha on Saturday shows people leaving their homes for safer places. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Our Sylhet correspondent reported that heavy rain in Meghalaya and Assam of India and Bangladesh's north-eastern parts has triggered flash flood in the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

As the Surma River is overflowing in many parts and water of other rivers is also rising fast, the risk of long-term flood is on the rise, said our correspondent quoting officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Sylhet and Sunamgnaj.

In Sunamganj, Surma was overflowing 46cm above the danger level in the town area on Saturday at 9:00am. Areas in the municipality, like Kazir Point, Riverview and Ukilpara remained waterlogged due to the flash flood, Md Sabibur Rahman, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), in Sunamgnaj said.

The flash flood also triggered river erosion at many parts of Sunamganj Sadar, Dowarabazar, Shulla and Chhatak upazilas, the BWDB official said.

In Sylhet, the Surma river is overflowing 40cm above danger level at Kanaighat upazila point while the water level is rising fast at the other points as well,

Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarkar, executive engineer of BWDB in Sylhet, said.

On the other hand, the Sari River is 45cm below the danger level at Sarighat point, but flood water from India has already inundated the low-lying areas in Gowainghat, Jaintiapur and Companiganj upazilas, Shahiduzzaman said.

Flood situation deteriorated following sharp rise in water levels of major rivers, inundating the low-lying areas of four northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours till at 9:00 am on Saturday, according to our correspondents.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said the major rivers were flowing above their respective danger marks at six points following continuous onrush of water amid heavy monsoon rains from the upper catchment areas.

Inundated Chinaduli SN High School in Jamalpur

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB, the recorded rainfall during the past 24 hours till 9:00am on Saturday was 242cm at Cherrapunji, 159cm at Pasighat, 168cm at Shillong and 146cm at Jalpaiguri points of the northwestern Indian states.

As the heavy rainfall continues in the upstream, water levels of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna may continue to rise during the next 72 hours to cross the danger level at different points of Kurigram, Gaibandha and Jamalpur districts.The water levels of the Jamuna may cross its danger level at Sariakandi point in Bogura, Sirajganj and Kazipur points in Sirajganj while water of the Teesta may recede to flow below the the danger mark at Dalia point in Nilphamari in the next 24 hours.

Talking to this correspondent, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Engineer Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said water levels of the major rivers and tributaries are continuing to rise at all points in the Brahmaputra basin.

"Following further rise in the water levels, the Teesta was flowing 20cm above the danger mark at Dalia, Dharla by 46cm at Kurigram and Brahmaputra by 28cm at Noonkhawa and 42cm at Chilmari in Kurigram at 3:00pm on Saturday," he said.

"We are closely monitoring the flood situation round the clock after taking adequate early preparedness to face any situation and conduct repair works and management of flood control structures on emergency basis anywhere in Rangpur division," Ghosh said. Talking to this correspondent, Executive Engineer of the Teesta Barrage Division of BWDB M Rabiul Islam said water level of the Teesta might start receding at Dalia point in Nilphamari in the next 24 hours to flow below its danger mark and improve the flood situation there.

Additional Divisional Commissioner Md. Zakir Hossain said the flood situation is being monitored closely and immediate steps would be taken to shift marooned people to safer places and distribute relief goods when and where necessary.

Besides, 250 villages have been flooded in Kurigram district, rendering over 75,000 people marooned as the Brahmaputra and the Dharla Rivers are flowing above the danger level.

Jute farmers at Ulipur in Kurigram on Saturday taking harvested jute plants to safe places as their homes went under floodwater. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the district Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Aush on 37 hectares of land, sesame on 93 hectares and green chili on six hectares were damaged by flood in Kurigram Sadar and Roumari upazilas.















