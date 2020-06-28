

Now Dengue joins in with Covid-19



It is imperative that we take immediate action to ensure that the disease does not spread further, and that awareness is created amongst the populace so that preventative measures are taken at home as well. However, it is worrisome that recent studies have shown that mosquitoes have grown resistant, and how certain insecticides have turned completely ineffective against them.



The point, however, mosquitoes: Resistant or non - resistant must not be allowed to breed anywhere. Drawing agonizing lessons from the past couple of years, our two city authorities must give their best to curb the Dengue outbreak. Preventing the outbreak at this stage is more important to get prepared for treating Dengue patients at hospitals. Not to forget, most of our hospitals have now become engaged for treating Corona patients with limited healthcare workers and resources.



However, what is disturbing is that just last year the DGHS sources have confirmed that Dengue Fever in Bangladesh is now an endemic disease, meaning it will remain in the country throughout the year. This calls for extreme caution, judicious policymaking and coordinated implementation of anti-Dengue projects on the part of the different agencies involved. It's important to destroy the sources of Aedes Mosquito on a priority basis. More to it, there are also the challenges of climate-change effects, intermittent rain, and varying patterns of weather that can contribute to a dengue outbreak, as well as the lack of cleanliness, which has become a characteristic feature of Dhaka. The city administrations concerned must find a solution for all these problems and find it fast, before more people get infected.



Similar to our health and municipal authorities, the government's media and publicity wing coupled with private media houses have a double challenge at hand - launch unrelenting countrywide campaigns to curb COVID - 19 and Dengue Fever at the same time. We call for concerted efforts to tackle the two health crisis.











However, campaigning will be not enough without the public's wholehearted cooperation. Unless the public wakes up from its nonchalant outlook about endemics and pandemics, we will not be able win the double war against Coronavirus and Dengue Fever.



