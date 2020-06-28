Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue

Brais Mendez has an effort on goal tipped onto the post. Jorge LandIn



Iago Aspas scored a late freekick to continue Barcelona's Balaidos woes with a title-crippling 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon in Vigo.





Luis Suarez enjoyed his finest performance since the re-start of LaLiga Santander with a brace, but each time the hosting Galicians were able to answer the Uruguayan's goals through scores from Fyodor Smolov and then Aspas' dramatic late strike in the final minutes. Barcelona are now winless in their last five visits to Vigo.





The result also leaves Barcelona on shaky ground in the LaLiga title race, as Real Madrid, owners of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Catalans, can take a two-point lead in the table with a win on Sunday at Espanyol.





After their respective impressive performances off the bench in Tuesday's win over Athletic Club, youngsters Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig were included in the starting XI of Barcelona boss Quique Setien, while Antoine Griezmann and the apparently Juventus-bound Arthur were relegated to the bench.





Barcelona were unlucky not have scored at the five-minute mark and a Messi corner kick met the charging forehead of Gerard Pique, only to see the ball bank hard off the crossbar.After another few chances to score, Suarez was able to break the deadlock by taking advantage of some schoolboy defending from Celta. Messi lined up a free kick with the look of going for goal, but saw that the Uruguayan was left unmarked and before Celta knew it, Suarez had headed in Messi's free-kick for a 0-1 lead.





Celta looked to respond right away and after an Aspas chance that was cleared by Jordi Alba, Okay set up Brais Mendez with a gilt-edged chance, but the shot deflected off the hand of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and then glanced off the post.





Celta started the second half in strong fashion and pulled level 1-1 when a Rakitic giveaway started a break that ended with Okay crossing for Smolov, who finished past Ter Stegen.





With a half-hour to go, Barcelona were staring at a potentially fatal drop of two points in their title race with Real and were in desperate need of a goal. Suarez would answer the call when the Blaugrana won a ball back deep in the hosts' area, with Messi slipping a pass into the former Liverpool man, who spun and fired into net to make it 1-2.





Setien made his first change right after the goal, bringing on Martin Braithwaite for Fati, but it was Celta almost scoring the next goal after some nice linking up between Aspas and Nolito, only to see the latter's shot saved nicely by Ter Stegen.





Setien's next move was a double-change of Griezmann and Junior Firpo on for Suarez and Alba, followed shortly thereafter by Arthur for Puig.













Barcelona's defence was looking shaky in the late stages and a late freekick conceded by Pique allowed Aspas to step up and curl in the dead ball from 23 metres out to once again pull Celta level 2-2.





If any side looked like grabbing a late winner, it was Celta and it was all there for Nolito to do it with a minute remaining in stoppage time, but sent his shot right at Ter Stegen.





Nonetheless, it was another unfulfilling outing for Barcelona in Vigo and a big lift for Real in the title race.



