Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:38 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Business

BD planning to redesign incentive package for post-pandemic FDI flow

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Bangladesh plans to redesign its incentive package to draw foreign direct investments (FDI) to negate COVID-19 pandemic impacts on national economy, keeping an extra eye on prospective investment in the South-East, officials said.
Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) executive chairman Paban Chowdhury made the disclosure on Saturday.
"Analysis of the situation is underway but we have set out a series of proposed measures to redesign the incentive package for post-COVID FDI flow," he said.
He said a redesigned incentive package appeared crucial as other FDI seekers        in the neighbourhood like India, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia were offering "more than what we are doing" and some of them by now ensured their access to bigger markets under different foreign trade agreements (FTA).
"We have made a series of recommendations to incorporate new offers in our existing incentive packages to draw more FDI during and after the pandemic," Chowdhury said.
Officials familiar with the policy planning said the proposed measures included   tax waiver for potential foreign investors alongside new offers in incentive package for drawing new foreign investors to negate impact of COVID-19 onslaughts on national economy.
They said several financial analysts and watchdogs suggested that the countries which appeared less-affected by the pandemic, like Japan and Singapore, could be better sources of prospective FDIs for Bangladesh.
The officials said they kept open their eyes to the global financial scenario particularly to explore opportunities of possible business relocations in the coming days particularly against the backdrop of the United States (USA) virtual trade war with China.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US consumer spending rebounds; falling income, surging C-19 cases loom
Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
KLM gets 3.4bn euro Dutch bailout
Pakistan airline under fire in fake pilot licence scandal
BD planning to redesign incentive package for post-pandemic FDI flow
Unilever to stop US advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Fed stops big banks from buying back stock, caps dividends
India to end central control of gas prices, lift LNG transport use


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft