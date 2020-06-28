BD planning to redesign incentive package for post-pandemic FDI flow





Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) executive chairman Paban Chowdhury made the disclosure on Saturday.

"Analysis of the situation is underway but we have set out a series of proposed measures to redesign the incentive package for post-COVID FDI flow," he said.

He said a redesigned incentive package appeared crucial as other FDI seekers in the neighbourhood like India, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia were offering "more than what we are doing" and some of them by now ensured their access to bigger markets under different foreign trade agreements (FTA).

"We have made a series of recommendations to incorporate new offers in our existing incentive packages to draw more FDI during and after the pandemic," Chowdhury said.

Officials familiar with the policy planning said the proposed measures included tax waiver for potential foreign investors alongside new offers in incentive package for drawing new foreign investors to negate impact of COVID-19 onslaughts on national economy.

They said several financial analysts and watchdogs suggested that the countries which appeared less-affected by the pandemic, like Japan and Singapore, could be better sources of prospective FDIs for Bangladesh.

The officials said they kept open their eyes to the global financial scenario particularly to explore opportunities of possible business relocations in the coming days particularly against the backdrop of the United States (USA) virtual trade war with China. -BSS





























