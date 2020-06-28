Sanofi to cut 1,700 European jobs

PARIS, June 26: Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said Friday that it would eliminate 1,700 European jobs, including 1,000 in France, as part of a cost-cutting drive announced last December.

The move comes just days after the company announced it would invest 490 million euros ($550 million) to build a new vaccine production site in France that would create 200 jobs, during a factory visit alongside President Emmanuel Macron. Company officials did not mention the coming layoffs during the visit, "but the French authorities knew that we had a restructuring to carry out," Sanofi's France chief Olivier Bogillot told AFP on Friday. -AFP



















