Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:37 AM
Sanofi to cut 1,700 European jobs

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

PARIS, June 26: Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said Friday that it would eliminate 1,700 European jobs, including 1,000 in France, as part of a cost-cutting drive announced last December.
The move comes just days after the company announced it would invest 490 million euros ($550 million) to build a new vaccine production site in France that would create 200 jobs, during a factory visit alongside President Emmanuel Macron. Company officials did not mention the coming layoffs during the visit, "but the French authorities knew that we had a restructuring to carry out," Sanofi's France chief Olivier Bogillot told AFP on Friday.    -AFP


