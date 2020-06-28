Video
Sunday, 28 June, 2020
Business

Online agro market hortexbazarbd.com launched

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020

An online market for agricultural products, hortexbazarbd.com, was launched, aiming to develop the market of quality vegetables and fruits as well as create scope for increasing export of agro goods.
Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Wednesday opened the online site joining a virtual launching event from his residence in a bid to create online consumers, arrange market of agricultural products for ensuring fair prices of goods amid the corona situation.
Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman and high officials of the ministry joined the virtual event, said a handout of the agriculture Ministry.
Addressing the function, the Agriculture Minister stressed the need for increasing demand of agro products in the domestic markets alongside boosting exports of the goods.
He said it will develop markets of agro products and improve the kitchen market system in the country. If so, the foreigners will be interested to buy products from the country, he added.
The Hortex Foundation developed the online market site aiming to promote development of horticultural crops from Bangladesh through product development, quality upgradation, packaging improvement and chain management.    -UNB


