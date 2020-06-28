Pran-RFL donates protective equipment to 3 C-19 hospitals





Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group, handed over the items by visiting the three institutions Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital on Thursday.

Prof Dr. Faruque Ahmed, director of Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Dr. A. K. M. Sarwarul Alam,director of Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and Maj Shaikh Mohammad Edi Ameen, senior store officer of Kurmitola General Hospital received surgical mask, hand sanitizer, mob cap, safety goggles and PPE.

Earlier, PRAN-RFL Group donated corona sample collection booths, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 12 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola. -UNB

























Pran-RFL Group has donated protective equipment to three coronavirus dedicated for the protection of the physicians and nurses.Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group, handed over the items by visiting the three institutions Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital on Thursday.Prof Dr. Faruque Ahmed, director of Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Dr. A. K. M. Sarwarul Alam,director of Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and Maj Shaikh Mohammad Edi Ameen, senior store officer of Kurmitola General Hospital received surgical mask, hand sanitizer, mob cap, safety goggles and PPE.Earlier, PRAN-RFL Group donated corona sample collection booths, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 12 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola. -UNB