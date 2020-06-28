Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:36 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Business

Nike plans to cut jobs in digital push

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

June 26: Nike Inc on Friday warned of job cuts as the world's largest footwear maker ramps up efforts to sell directly to customers through its online and retail channels.
The planned layoffs come after the company on Thursday reported a $790 million quarterly net loss, its first in more the two years, as its wholesale business bore the brunt of footwear retailers and department stores shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Shares of the Dow component were down 6per cent in morning trading on Friday.
"We are shifting resources and creating capacity to reinvest in our highest pote
ntial areas, and we anticipate our realignment will likely result in a net loss of jobs," Nike said in an e-mail statement.
"Reductions are not being done for cost savings. Any savings will be reinvested into our priorities," the footwear maker said.
Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe told analysts on Thursday the company would now aim for digital to account for 50per cent of its overall business, up from the 30per cent recorded in the reported quarter.
"Our vision is to create a clear and connected digital marketplace ... So we're accelerating our approach," he said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US consumer spending rebounds; falling income, surging C-19 cases loom
Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
KLM gets 3.4bn euro Dutch bailout
Pakistan airline under fire in fake pilot licence scandal
BD planning to redesign incentive package for post-pandemic FDI flow
Unilever to stop US advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Fed stops big banks from buying back stock, caps dividends
India to end central control of gas prices, lift LNG transport use


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft