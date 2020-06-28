Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 June, 2020, 9:36 AM
latest 3 killed as truck ploughs through island       
Home Business

H&M slumps into red as virus hits sales

Published : Sunday, 28 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

STOCKHOLM, June 26: Swedish clothing giant H&M said Friday it slumped to a near 500 million euro second quarter loss as the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close more outlets than planned.
At the height of the crisis in Europe in mid-April, about 80 per cent of its shops were shut. Net loss fell to about five billion kronor (477 million euros), H&M said.
"When the majority of the stores were temporarily closed in the second quarter, we focused on redirecting product flow to our digital channels," chief executive Helena Helmersson said in the quarterly report.
In the three months to May, sales overall tumbled 50 per cent compared with a year earlier to 28.7 billion kronor but online sales rose 32 per cent.
The company had been planning to open some 165 shops and close 130 this year but it said it now expects to shut 170 and open fewer, at 130.
Some 350 shops are currently closed, about seven per cent of the global total.
In its 2019 second quarter H&M posted a net profit of 4.6 billion kronor, compared with a  net loss of nearly five billion kronor announced Friday.
Earlier this year, H&M reported a strong start but warned that it expected a tough second quarter because of the coronavirus crisis.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US consumer spending rebounds; falling income, surging C-19 cases loom
Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement
KLM gets 3.4bn euro Dutch bailout
Pakistan airline under fire in fake pilot licence scandal
BD planning to redesign incentive package for post-pandemic FDI flow
Unilever to stop US advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Fed stops big banks from buying back stock, caps dividends
India to end central control of gas prices, lift LNG transport use


Latest News
3 killed as truck ploughs through island
Global COVID-19 cases approach 10m
Barcelona's Balaidos woes continue
Govt to strengthen vigilance to keep rice price stable: Food Minister
Students should prioritise learning programming: Palak
BNP pioneered crossfire, abduction, killing: Hasan Mahmud
Son commits suicide for motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rotary to distribute more food for 1.5 lakh corona affected people
Probe against 94 UP chairmen, members launched by ACC
Hafeez, five others return negative results in retests
Most Read News
Spacey Wacey
Bangladeshi among 7 arrested for 'kidnapping' in Malaysia
Bangladesh records 34 more deaths from coronavirus
Unemployment, poverty looms large  
Ex-AL leader Anwarul Islam passes away
Sadeque Hossain Khoka's brother dies of COVID-19
Minister Tipu Munshi recovers from COVID-19, returns home
Global cases surpass 9.7 million
Online shopping: saviour of customers during pandemic
Racism has no place in Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft